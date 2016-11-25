Gallery: Black Friday

LaToya Moore totes a television around th Best Buy store as she continues shopping Friday. The morning after Thanksgiving found shoppers lined up early out side the Best Buy at Midtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Customers at Toys R Us at Concord Mills were shopping for everything from hover boards to Star Wars toys.
The morning after Thanksgiving found shoppers lined up early out side the Best Buy at Midtown on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Customers at Toys R Us at Concord Mills were shopping for everything from hover boards to Star Wars toys.

John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Antuan Smith was ready for the wait and the cool temperatures outside of the Best Buy story at Midtown. He was waiting in line to buy a smart TV on sale for his mother, Mary Smith.
Mary Smith waits with her son Antuan smith at the Best Buy at Midtown Friday morning. Antuan bought a smart television for his mother at the store.
Antuan Smith (left) watches at Best Buy employees load up the smart television he bought for his mother Mary Smith.
Herman Watkins checks his list of items as he waits for the Best Buy store to open Friday.
14-year-old Madison Clodfelter got the royal treatment as she was given a ride in the shopping cart by her father Chris Clodfelter (left) along with her brother Rylee Clodfelter, 12 and sister Kaiden Clodfelter, 10, at the Concord Mills Toys R Us Friday.
18-month-old Valentina Celis found a seat just her size at the Concord Mills Toys R Us Friday.
Andrea DelGrosso was shopping at the Concord Mills Toys R Us for her five nephews and a family she and her family had adopted for Christmas.
