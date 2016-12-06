Rep. Pittenger wants U.S. to block sale of company to China-backed firm

1:35 #GIVINGTUESDAYCLT Results Unveiling Pause

5:49 Fayetteville police rescue woman and child from car trapped in flood waters live on Facebook

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

3:02 WBTV First Alert Weather forecast

1:14 Firefighters having 'difficulty' containing South Mountains State Park wildfire in NC

1:57 Charlotte Vets: Goldie Stribling

2:10 Here's how NOT to deep fry a turkey

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

3:13 Cam Newton violates Panthers dress code