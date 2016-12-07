John Edwards lists Chapel Hill home for $6.9 million

John Edwards has listed his Chapel Hill estate for $6.9 million, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.
You could be the new owner for a cool $25,000 per month, according to estimates by real estate websites such as Movoto.
The former Democratic senator, vice presidential nominee and presidential candidate built the home with his late wife, Elizabeth. It’s one of the largest in the area.
Orange County records show the nearly 26,000-square-foot home at 1201 Old Greensboro Road sits on about 102 acres and the total land and building value is about $5.58 million. The property includes a main home and a connected annex guest house.
The Edwardses and their two younger children moved in to the gated estate in 2006, after Edwards was unsuccessful in his bid to be vice president as John Kerry’s running mate. Edwards would launch his own unsuccessful campaign for the presidency in 2008.
The Edwards family bought the land in 2004 for $1.32 million, public records show. The land previously belonged to Paul and Robert Guthrie, county records show.
The five-bedroom main house is linked to a four-bedroom guest annex, the Journal reported, centered around a full-size basketball court with a UNC-Chapel Hill theme. Edwards graduated from the UNC School of Law.
The house also has 11 bathrooms; vaulted ceilings; an arched stone wall and fireplace; wide-board pine flooring; a game room with its own kitchen, pool table and fire place; an exercise room; mens and womens locker rooms; a sauna; a handball court; a covered, heated swimming pool; and a four-car garage.
Edwards has listed the house because of the length of his commute to his Raleigh law office, Edwards Kirby, the Journal reported.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
