Former Sen. Kay Hagan in hospital ICU, brother says

2:06 In February a committee approved criteria for NC congressional maps they hoped might pass judicial muster Pause

1:42 Cam Newton's numbers are down, why?

5:26 The fisherman's defense: revisiting the Yarmolenko case

3:17 Previewing San Diego Chargers at Carolina Panthers NFL matchup

1:03 Independence High basketball taking Mannequin Challenge

0:41 What's next for Eastland Mall

0:41 Equality NC, HRC celebrate Gov. McCrory's defeat

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:52 Making peppermint candy