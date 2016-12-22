Hough Art Consortium

The city council, meeting early Wednesday, voted 7-2 to redo its Monday vote following reports that some legislators were unwilling to vote for a repeal of HB2 because the council did not repeal the entirety of its ordinance.
Just west of Charlotte’s airport, the River District, as it’s known, will rise in an area that’s largely undeveloped and forested. Charlotte-based developers Lincoln Harris and Crescent Communities are partnering on the plan, which is expected to take 20 to 30 years to fully build out.
Marsha Hirsch is the executive director of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency, which resettles refugees in Charlotte. Her work is now the focus of intense scrutiny and bile, after the issue of refugees became a major topic in the presidential election and politics in Europe.
Krysten Hoversen adopted six children in the Christmas program this year, then went a step further by agreeing to buy gifts for a senior citizen in the Salvation Army’s lesser known Silver Bells Christmas program, for low income elderly people.