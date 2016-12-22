Hough Art Consortium

Hough High students formed a club in which they sell their artwork to raise money for new technology equipment.
Carolina Raptor Center

The Carolina Raptor Center is partnering with Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation to create a $11.6 million Quest Adventure Center at the Latta Plantation Nature Preserve in Huntersville.

New River District drone video

Just west of Charlotte’s airport, the River District, as it’s known, will rise in an area that’s largely undeveloped and forested. Charlotte-based developers Lincoln Harris and Crescent Communities are partnering on the plan, which is expected to take 20 to 30 years to fully build out.

Seven to Watch: Marsha Hirsch

Marsha Hirsch is the executive director of Carolina Refugee Resettlement Agency, which resettles refugees in Charlotte. Her work is now the focus of intense scrutiny and bile, after the issue of refugees became a major topic in the presidential election and politics in Europe.

Salvation Army Volunteer Krysten Hoversen

Krysten Hoversen adopted six children in the Christmas program this year, then went a step further by agreeing to buy gifts for a senior citizen in the Salvation Army’s lesser known Silver Bells Christmas program, for low income elderly people.

