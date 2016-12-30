Gallery: Charlotte's 2016 Year in Photos

Braylon Beam can't help but smile after receiving Cam Newton's practice worn cleats autographed following practice at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on August 1, 2016. Beam drew national attention for his #JustKeepDancing campaign. The campaign started as a way to battle chemotherapy treatments for a brain tumor he had. The tumor was discovered after he began losing his sight.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Cam Newton loses the ball as he is knocked to the ground during the first quarter at Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, February 7, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Jonathan Stewart (28) dives into the endzone during the second quarter of Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, February 7, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) walks off the filed after the Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 24-10 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA on Sunday, February 7, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Catholic Cougars guard Josh Brodowicz is lifted into the air by a teammate as they celebrate the team's victory over Cary in the NCHSAA 4A state finals at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, NC on Saturday, March 12, 2016. Catholic defeated Cary 49-46.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor stands with his left arm and fist clenched as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers form a line on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor kicks a tear gas canister fired by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers along Old Concord Rd. in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CMPD officers stand in a haze of tear gas on Old Concord Road in Charlotte, NC on Tuesday night. A protest began on Old Concord Road at Bonnie Lane, where a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer fatally shot a man in the parking lot of The Village at College Downs apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.The man who died was identified late Tuesday as Keith Scott, 43 and the officer who fired the fatal shot was CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CMPD officers begin to move protestors down a street in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A protestor, center, is taken into custody by CMPD officers in Charlotte, NC on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. Protestors were marching and rallying against CMPD officer Brentley Vinson's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott on Tuesday evening at The Village at College Downs apartment complex in the University City area.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
President Barack Obama returned to Charlotte on Tuesday, July 5, 2016 for his first campaign appearance with presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. They held a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center, three short blocks from where, four years ago, Obama accepted his own renomination before a packed house at Time Warner Cable Arena.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to a rally at the Charlotte Convention Center on Friday, October 14, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
A supporter greets GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump as he signs autographs for supporters following his speech at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, NC on Monday, March 7, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Rose Hamid, center, stands in silence as Donald J. Trump speaks of radical Islam and terrorism during the Donald J. Trump for President rally at the Winthrop University Coliseum in Rock Hill, SC on Friday, January 8, 2016.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
John Thomas Neal, 91, heads in to vote at West Charlotte High School Tuesday morning, March 15, 2016. North Carolina voters head to the polls today for primaries, including president, governor and the U.S. Senate. Here's what you need to know: Voting day: Polls in North Carolina are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Davie Hinshaw
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Molly Hadlow, 6, and her two-year-old brother Patrick Hadlow squeal with delight after they tumbled from their snow disc at Latta Park. Folks flocked to hillsides for some sledding across the Charlotte region including more than 100 at Latta Park on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
In a rally outside of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Government Center over 60 opponents of Charlotte's expanded nondiscrimination ordinance Friday, March 18, 2016, implored Gov. Pat McCrory and the General Assembly to call a special session to repeal all or part of new legal protections for gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals.
T. Ortega Gaines
ogaines@charlotteobserver.com
"Repeal HB2" pins and stickers in Bob Page's business Replacements, Ltd. Bob Page is CEO of Replacements Ltd., a nationally-known company which transgender employees consider a safe haven. Page is outspoken in support of LGBT rights. Protestors have boycotted his company, blocked the entrance, left homophobic slurs on the property.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
People in favor of the nondiscrimination ordinance passing cheer after council votes 7-4 to approve the nondiscrimination ordinance at Monday's city council meeting Feb. 22, 2016.
Robert Lahser
rlahser@charlotteobserver.com
An audience member is escorted out after becoming disruptive during "The Truth about HB2" forum hosted by the Charlotte Observer at the McGlohon Theater at Spirit Square, to discuss the impact of HB2 and the future with or without it, on Wednesday, November 2, 2016.
David T. Foster III
dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts counts hands as Charlotte City Counci voted to rescind the LGBT ordinance that prompted House Bill 2. The council was meeting at a breakfast meeting called to discuss its legislative agenda. Mayor Roberts called it the first concrete opportunity to repeal HB2. The law, which limits LGBT rights, has been cited as the reason for millions in lost economic development and boycotts by the NCAA and others.
Davie Hinshaw
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
People take photos and marvel at the huge cat painting, W. Louis Jones' "Large Cat," at Foundation for the Carolinas. The Foundation for the Carolinas has agreed to give us a tour of their art collection, which is housed in a gallery open to the public but also scattered around the building. And there's more in storage. The Foundation for the Carolinas is known for philanthropy, but it's also home to one of the largest art collections in uptown Charlotte. We tell the story behind these hidden treasures
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
Town of Edisto Beach Chief George Brothers, left and Mayor Jane Darby survey the damage to homes along Palmetto Blvd. on Saturday, October 8, 2016 following Hurricane Matthew's damaging winds. Mayor Jane Darby said, "I think this was ground zero."
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A surfer rides a wave at the Isle of Palms, SC on Friday, October 7, 2016. Hurricane Matthew is scheduled to skirt the coast of South Carolina later today/early Saturday morning.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
The wind picks up Ella Marcy's umbrella on Tryon St. as the outer bands of Hurricane Matthew pass by in Charlotte on Saturday.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com
(L-R) Layla, a German shepherd mix and Winston, a French bulldog, cooled off in a kiddie pool while waiting with their owners,Madison Council, 22 and Michelle Council, 20, at a charity dog wash Saturday. Dog owners from across Charlotte brought their pets to the seventh annual Dogtopia K9 Support Dog Wash in Charlotte on Saturday, June 25, 2016. According to Nicole Odom, owner of Dogtopia, the goal was to wash and groom at least 150 dogs and to raise $5,000. All proceeds from the Dog Wash benefit the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police DepartmentÕs K9 Unit. Also in attendance was Dogs on Deployment, a national nonprofit dedicated to finding volunteers to board military pets while their owners are deployed overseas. Carol Knight is fostering two five-year-old Pit bulls named Tate and Sasha.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Jerry Long, the father of Terrell Fire-Rescue Captain Bradley Long, speaks about his son during a press conference at Terrell Baptist Church, Tuesday morning, June, 07, 2016. Captain Bradley Long, 28-yrs-old died in the line of duty while working at the scene of a drowning in Lake Norman.
Davie Hinshaw
dhinshaw@charlotteobserver.com
Mike Duffy stands at attention with Ciko at the casket of Shelby police officer Tim Brackeen during his funeral at Keeter Stadium on the campus of Shelby High School in Shelby, NC. Officer Brackeen was shot while serving an arrest warrant on Saturday. He passed away on Monday as a result of those injuries at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. Ciko was officer Brackeen's dog in the K-9 unit.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
A beekeeper checks the condition of the hives on a bee truck at the weigh station on northbound I-85 at the Mecklenburg and Gaston County line. At about 3pm tuesday, June 7, 2016 a trailer carrying honey bees and yellow jackets at mile marker 28 on I-85 northbound overturned, blocking three lanes of traffic. The wreck occurred near the Gaston-Mecklenburg county line, according to a press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation. Lanes will likely be closed for several hours. One person suffered minor injures in the crash. At least one beekeeper came to the scene to assist.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Amanda Rosen with a variety of her Port Pillows. Rosen created a charity that provides Port Pillows for cancer patients so they can be more comfortable wearing seat belts when they ride in a car.
Diedra Laird
dlaird@charlotteobserver.com