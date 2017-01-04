Charlotte School of Law faces uncertain future

Seven-year-old Maddie Heiar thought her wish to get a kitten for Christmas had come as the stuff kitten toy she found under the tree. But much to her surprise two volunteers from the Humane Society of Charlotte, dressed as Santa's elves, delivered a cute, four-month-old, purring machine, tabby named Noel, on Sunday.
