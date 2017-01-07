Snow shovelers

Roy and Diana Johnson of South Charlotte lent some items from their model train display to The Matthews Heritage Museum for an exhibit during December and January. The Museum will have an exhibit on the Red Cross next month.
Seven-year-old Maddie Heiar thought her wish to get a kitten for Christmas had come as the stuff kitten toy she found under the tree. But much to her surprise two volunteers from the Humane Society of Charlotte, dressed as Santa's elves, delivered a cute, four-month-old, purring machine, tabby named Noel, on Sunday.