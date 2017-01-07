Snow shovelers

L to R: Eric Plante and Matthew Beske cleared sidewalks at 10925 Prosperity Church Road Saturday. Video by JohnD. Simmons


Ice skating in Uptown

The WBT Holiday on Ice outdoor skating rink at the NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaza was a popular spot as people continued to enjoy the holiday season and warm weather.

Maddie gets a Christmas kitten

Seven-year-old Maddie Heiar thought her wish to get a kitten for Christmas had come as the stuff kitten toy she found under the tree. But much to her surprise two volunteers from the Humane Society of Charlotte, dressed as Santa's elves, delivered a cute, four-month-old, purring machine, tabby named Noel, on Sunday.

