Gallery: Snowy Saturday

While Taylor Fields, 24, isn't turning gray at a young age she was waiting for the bus along Prosperity Church Road and her hair became covered in snow. The first snowfall of the season rolled over the Charlotte area on Friday night and then again on Saturday January 7, 2017.
A crew of workers cleared the sidewalks in an office park at 10925 Prosperity Church Road Saturday.
Snow plows were a common sight in the Charlotte region Saturday like this one heading east on Mallard Creek Church Road.
Blades of brass bent under the weight of of snow along Mallard Creek Church Road.
Snow plows were a common sight in the Charlotte region Saturday like this one heading south on I-85 near the Mallard Creek Church Road exit.
Eric Plante , 18 and Matthew Beske, 20, shoveled snow from the sidewalks at 10925 Prosperity Church Road on Saturday morning.
Matthew Beske, 20, shoveled snow from the sidewalks at 10925 Prosperity Church Road on Saturday morning.
A car approaches Mallard Creek Road as it navigates an icy Prosperity Church Road before 8am Saturday.
A CATS bus waits at Mallard Creek and Prosperity Church Roads before 8am Saturday.
Camellia covered in ice in south Charlotte.
Langston Koppang shovels snow in his front yard during Saturday's snow.
Langston Koppang shovels snow in his front yard during Saturday's snow.
Harris Golden, front, covers her face with snow as she sleds with sister Laney Golden on a popular sledding hill at Sedley and Foxcroft Rds. Saturday.
Harris Golden, front, and sister Laney Golden sled on a popular sledding hill at Sedley and Foxcroft Rds. Saturday.
Cameron and Carson Golden sled with their kids Harris, back, Laney, front, and Meigs, right, on a popular sledding hill at Sedley and Foxcroft Rds. Saturday.
Preston Humphreys gives daughter Claire a push as his son Will awaits a push in background on a popular sledding hill at Sedley and Foxcroft Rds. Saturday.
Left to right Hunt Alexander and Wynn and Langston Koppang sled in the Koppang's front yard during Saturday's snow.
Left to right Hunt Alexander and Wynn and Langston Koppang sled in the Koppang's front yard during Saturday's snow.
Langston and Wynn Koppang sled in the Koppang's front yard during Saturday's snow.
Jill and daughter Dayna Asher walk up Abingdon Rd. Saturday in the snow.
