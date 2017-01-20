CMPD: Homeowner fatally shoots intruder in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said a south Charlotte homeowner killed a man after the intruder broke into the home Friday and grabbed a knife.
The shooting happened on the 11900 block of Musket Lane, near Sandy Porter Road, before 1:30 p.m.
Police said the homeowner tried to disarm the man before firing the gun. WSOC reported that two adult children were in the house at the time.
Medic said it pronounced one person dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit were canvassing the area to determine whether there are any witnesses.
CMPD is investigating. No other information was immediately available.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
