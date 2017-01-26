At the scene | Tweets on CMPD shooting in east Charlotte

Charlotte, NC | Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said they have been involved in a shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road in east Charlotte on Thursday afternoon.
Here are tweets on this developing story:
.@CMPD will brief media on officer-involved shooting at old Eastland Mall location shortly.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017
Exit from Independence Blvd to Albemarle Road is closed. Albemarle closed between Farm Pond and Sharon Amity. Please use alternate route.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017
City spokesperson confirms: CMPD fatally shoots one person. No officer injured. Details unfolding...https://t.co/roYTppZTfH pic.twitter.com/2cZlOo8s3j— Roland Wilkerson (@Rowilkerson) January 26, 2017
Council, city leaders discussing whether to return to CLT now after learning of CMPD shooting today (retreat was scheduled to end Friday)— Erik Spanberg (@CBJspanberg) January 26, 2017
One person has died in officer-involved shooting on Albemarle Road. All Officers ok. Gun recovered at scene.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017
CMPD has been involved in a shooting in the 6200 block of Albemarle Rd. More info will be provided ASAP. Our thoughts are with all involved.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 26, 2017
Comments