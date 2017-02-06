Matthews mayor: Why we want CMS alternative

About 100 Charlotte area Catholics opposed to abortion met on the grounds of St. Mark Catholic Church on Friday. This "mirror march" is designed to show solidarity for the much larger 44th annual March for Life in Washington, also being held in Washington.
This site on Rea Road near Interstate 485, home to a shuttered Applebee's, highlights a debate about whether suburban development should always be built around cars. There's a controversy over whether to allow a hotel to be built there and whether the area will ever become pedestrian friendly.