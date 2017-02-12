Update: Highway Patrol trooper fatally shoots man in Durham County

A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper attempting to make a traffic stop early Sunday shot and killed a driver after a pursuit and confrontation, according to a news release from the highway patrol.
Willard Eugene Scott Jr., 31, was driving a 1996 Nissan on U.S. 501 near Duke Street and failed to stop for Trooper Jerimy Mathis at about 1:05 a.m., sparking a brief pursuit before the driver exited the vehicle on foot, the highway patrol said. An “armed confrontation” happened while Mathis chased Scott and the highway patrol said Mathis shot Scott.
Scott died of his injuries at Duke Regional Hospital.
Scott was driving erratically and committed a lane violation before Mathis tried to pull him over, according to the highway patrol.
The State Bureau of Investigation will examine the incident and Mathis – a 20-year highway patrol veteran assigned to Durham County – was put on administrative leave, standard procedure after law enforcement-involved shootings.
The SBI said in a news release on Sunday that “preliminary reports show that a black handgun was found on the scene that did not belong to the State Highway Patrol.”
Any witnesses to the incident should contact the SBI at 919-779-8188 during normal business hours and 800-334-3000 after hours.
Additional details were not immediately available.
