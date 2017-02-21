Lake Norman Little League

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say students at several district schools were staging walkouts Friday morning.
It was unclear how many schools were involved, but the Observer was told from various sources that marches occurred at South Mecklenburg High, Olympic High, Garinger High and Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.
After rallying in Marshal Park in protest of a rash of ICE raids nationwide and in Charlotte thousands of immigrants marched to Trade and Tryon before going to the government center in uptown for more speeches.
The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.