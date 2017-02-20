Alcohol was a factor in fatal crash early morning Sunday, says CMPD

Alcohol was a factor in a crash that killed a driver early Sunday at the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road and Toddville Road, said Charlotte Mecklenburg Police.
The name of the driver who died has not been released.
Police arrived at the scene shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and found a Nissan Altima and a GMC Yukon that had been involved in a collision at that intersection.
MEDIC pronounced the driver of the Nissan Altima deceased at the scene. A preliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Toddville Road and failed to stop at the intersection of Rozzelles Ferry Road, police said.
The GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Rozzelles Ferry Road and struck the Nissan in the intersection. The driver had minor injuries.
Alcohol use appears to be a contributing factor for the deceased driver of the Nissan, police said.
The victim’s information is being withheld pending family notification.
Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Gormican at 704-432-2169. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers mobile app website athttp://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments