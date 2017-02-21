CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox

Incoming CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox meets with community leaders at a MeckEd Community Conversation.
CMS students stage walkouts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say students at several district schools were staging walkouts Friday morning. It was unclear how many schools were involved, but the Observer was told from various sources that marches occurred at South Mecklenburg High, Olympic High, Garinger High and Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.

PETA says go vegan for your valentine

The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.

