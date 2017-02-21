CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox

Next Sunday, Suarez will race in the biggest competition of his life: The Daytona 500. It’s NASCAR’s Super Bowl, and it will be his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, in the sleekest car he’s ever driven, with what he calls one of the “best teams out there.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say students at several district schools were staging walkouts Friday morning.
It was unclear how many schools were involved, but the Observer was told from various sources that marches occurred at South Mecklenburg High, Olympic High, Garinger High and Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.
The intersection of Trade and Tryon was turned into a "banana" republic as a trio of PETA protesters dressed in red negligees promoted a vegan life style. The young women handed out bananas and booklets about going vegan to the lunchtime crowd that roamed through uptown Charlotte.