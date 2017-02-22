Gallery: 145th Airlift Wing deploys C-130s for last time

Rachel Guy and her husband Major Darrell Guy hugged and kissed prior to his deployment to southwest Asia with the N.C. Air National guard on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017. For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard. Charlotte's 145th Airlift Wing has been activated on the final mission for the transport aircraft in Operation Freedom's Sentinel, supporting troops in Afghanistan. First flown in 1954, the C-130 is regarded as the most flexible transport ever designed and is used for everything from hauling cargo to serving as gunships to fighting forest fires as airbone tankers. Charlotte's C-130 fleet will be replaced after their retirement with C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Two-year-old Helynn Simcox playfully pushes her father Capt. Carl Simcox away prior to his depolyment to southwest Asia with the N.C. Air National Guard on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Tech Sgt. Robert Geoffroy hugs his children Calev , 5, and Ava, 2, just prior to his deployment to southwest Asia on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Lauren Sours tries to get the attention son Tucker Sours, 3, in the arms of his father Tech Sgt. Jesse Sours for a photo made by sister-in-law Jaclyn Sours and his brother Cole sours prior to his deployment to southwest Asia on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Rachel Guy holds six-month-old daughter, Lucy Guy, who is more interested in tasting a stuffed toy with the photo of her father Major Darrell Guy on it on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
Five-year-old Calev Geoffroy is warmed by the coat of a co-worker of his father Tech Sgt. Robert Geoffroy who was deployed to southwest Asia with the N.C. Air National Guard on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com
For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.
John D. Simmons
jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com