Bryant Graeber and friend Steve Wilks

Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator and his friend Bryant Graeber, a special needs gentleman who works as a greeter at the Harris YMCA.
C-130s last deployment

For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.

CMS students stage walkouts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say students at several district schools were staging walkouts Friday morning. It was unclear how many schools were involved, but the Observer was told from various sources that marches occurred at South Mecklenburg High, Olympic High, Garinger High and Martin Luther King Jr Middle School.

