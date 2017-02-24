Protesting Garinger High students march to Vance High

Following a walkout at their high school, Garinger students march to Vance High School.
John D. Simmons jsimmons@charlotteobserver.com

C-130s last deployment

For the last time, a flight of C-130s departed from Charlotte Douglas International Airport on a military mission on Wednesday as the venerable air transports wind down their careers with the N.C. Air National Guard.

Diss Jockey

Four men with ties to South Charlotte created a game called Diss Jockey which allows players to identify song titles based on whacky categories.

