Joseph Wapner, star of 'The People's Court,' dead at 97

1:46 Erica Parsons Funeral Pause

1:23 Erica Parsons Funeral

1:57 Stars and sunshine for Daytona 500

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

1:25 Providence Day girls win 8th straight state title

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2