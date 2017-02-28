Federal warrant issued for Charlotte murder suspect who may have fled country

The FBI and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are seeking help finding an 18-year-old who is a suspect in the murder of Tru Quan Lee, whose body was found in August 17 in Cabarrus County.
A federal warrant for “Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution” has been issued for suspect Alejandro Rosales Castillo in the case, according to a statement sent out Tuesday.
Initial reports to the police in early August 2016, listed Castillo, Lee, and Ahmia Feaster as missing. The three had worked together at a Charlotte restaurant.
However, after 23-year-old Lee’s body was discovered, investigators developed information that Castillo and Feaster fled to Mexico.
Feaster turned herself in to authorities in Aguas Calientes, Mexico and was extradited to North Carolina. She is facing several charges including accessory charges related to the murder.
Castillo is still believed to be in Mexico or perhaps in El Salvador.
A wanted poster has been added to fbi.gov and sent out on various social media platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Anyone with information on Castillo’s whereabouts should call FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or CharlotteMecklenburg Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600
