U.S. National Whitewater Center could get needed permits Tuesday, officials say

Charlotte’s U.S. National Whitewater Center could be open in next few days, but minus the use of two buildings that were built without proper permits.
Mecklenburg County Manager Dena R. Diorio sent out a notice that the center has installed the necessary treatment system for the rapids, and county inspectors will be on-site Tuesday morning to make sure everything is in order and working properly.
“If the inspection goes well, a permit to open the channels could be issued Tuesday,” she said.
“I also want you to be aware that the USNWC constructed two structures on permanent foundations out at the site without pulling the required building permits. Today they were a issued a Notice of Violation. They have 30 days to fix the problem. Since the violation has nothing to do with the treatment system it will not impact the issuance of the permit for operation of the Center.”
The center, which temporarily closed last summer after a visitor’s death from infection, was told late last week that it can’t reopen for whitewater sports this year until Mecklenburg County issues a newly required permit. The center had apparently planned to start the year’s whitewater activities last Saturday, according to its website calendar that scheduled a “water release” starting at 11 a.m.
But county officials say the center only applied for a permit – a new requirement after the visitor’s death, effective Jan. 1 – on Feb. 23. The county said it will review the application and inspect the whitewater center before issuing the permit.
The center was the only one of only three similar facilities in the U.S. that wasn’t regulated to protect the public from waterborne diseases, the Observer reported after the death last June of Ohio visitor Lauren Seitz.
Seitz, 18, died of a rare brain infection caused by a single-celled animal, the amoeba Naegleria fowleri, after visiting the center on June 8. The amoeba is widespread in warm, open waters. Infections are very rare – only 35 infections were reported in the U.S. between 2005 and 2014 – but nearly always fatal.
The center closed its man-made whitewater channels in June as public health officials investigated. It reopened on Aug. 10 with an upgraded sanitation system.
In October, Mecklenburg County commissioners required an annual operating permit from the county health department that can be suspended if the center doesn’t meet water-quality or safety standards.
Water has to be tested daily. The rule also gives the health director the ability to declare conditions a public nuisance, which could trigger its shutdown.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
