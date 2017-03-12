Couple found dead in Long View; child uninjured

A man and woman were found dead in an apartment complex in Long View in Catawba County early Sunday, according to WBTV.
A child inside the apartment was not injured. Long View police are ruling the case a murder-suicide. The child’s age hasn’t been released. The couple has been identified as Marquis Lineberger and Shanice Williams, who are believed to be the child’s parents.
Police responded to a call about an assault and shooting at the Hilltop Apartments on 19th Street at 1 a.m. and found the couple dead inside one of the units. Kathleen Purvis
Comments