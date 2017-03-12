Driver dies after running off the road in York County

0:36 Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn on smoothing things over with Devin Funchess Pause

0:45 It's beginning to feel a lot like....

1:09 Manning the goal Noah Hays

1:42 NFL star Julius Peppers' road back home

0:50 Snow in Charlotte Sunday morning

0:27 Overnight time lapse

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

1:10 Taking Ash Wednesday to the people of Charlotte

0:49 New York couple drives 10 hours to worship at Elevation Church