Driver dies after running off the road in York County

A driver was killed around 8 a.m. Sunday morning when a vehicle went off the road and hit a mailbox and a tree in York County, according to WBTV.
The wreck happens along Hord Road just south of Sharon, S.C., around 8 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The driver, whose name hasn’t been released, ran off the side of the road in a 2008 Saturn and hit a mailbox, crashed into a dish and then hit a tree.
The driver, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Piedmont Medical Center and died there. WBTV
Comments