March 22, 2017 2:39 PM

Charlotte Mecklenburg Police find body on field behind Allenbrook Elementary

By Mark Price

msprice@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Mecklenburg police are conducting a homicide investigation behind Allenbrook Elementary School. No students involved.

Parents picking up their children are asked to go the front door of the school. Detectives are still investigating.

Early indication is that homicide is not associated with school itself. Deceased is on field behind school.

