International Biscuit Festival

Fun was had by all on the dance floor at the annual CMS Exceptional Children Prom held at Butler High School The event is for CMS high school students who have disabilities. About 300 students from 19 high schools attended. Students enjoyed food and dancing with music from a live DJ.
Along the Blue Line, new apartments are springing up with bicycle repair stations, walking paths to light rail stations, direct connections to the Rail Trail path – and hundreds of parking spaces for cars.
A Mooresville neighborhood is at odds with a local developer hoping to turn a 140-acre vacant tract of scenic land into a large multi-use office/commercial/residential community, with upwards of 900 homes, including some condos and apartments.
The Obama administration has ordered cities not to disclose information about the equipment. During a visit to Charlotte, FBI Director James Comey said his agency is trying to shield police tactics from criminals.
The charitable foundation of a prestigious Charlotte family has pledged $2.5 million to the independent Trinity Episcopal School in uptown to increase scholarships for students from all socioeconomic backgrounds.