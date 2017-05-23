Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver

What has become of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez? It’s a question his family, the police and many other Charlotteans are asking as detectives continue to interrogate the two men who were arrested Monday night, using his credit card and driving his car.
Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer
