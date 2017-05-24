Former ‘terrible racist’ sends anonymous donation to small black church in SC

A predominantly black church in South Carolina with 25 members is claiming to have witnessed a miracle, after an anonymous donor sent the congregation badly needed money – along with a confession he was once a “terrible racist.”
The Greenville News says the $2,000 gift came at a time when Nicholtown Presbyterian Church was seeking grant money to for a church mission of transporting neighborhood children to and from church on Sundays.
Members of the church told the News that they found the typed letter, along with two $1,000 post office money orders, in the church mail box last week. It was dated May 13, and provided two reasons for the donation.
"First, I am white and used to be a terrible racist," said the letter. “Thanks to Jesus and the Holy Spirit acting through the Presbyterian Church, I have been cleansed of that. I am appalled at my former thoughts and words. I send this donation as a heart felt apology to the African American community.”
Reason No. 2.
“Second, if you were ever looking for proof that Jesus and the Holy Spirit are alive and well today, and that miracles...still happen, this is it...So please use this donation for any purpose.”
“It's like a miracle," Beverly Kelly, pastor of the Mattoon Presbyterian Church and moderator of the session for Nicholtown Presbyterian Church, told the Greenville News.
Funds at the Nicholtown church were becoming limited, she told the News, putting some of its programs in jeopardy, including an effort to offer breakfast to the children helped through the Sunday transportation program, she told the News.
Kelly told the News that they are thankful for the money and even more thankful for the donor's transformation.
“Forgiveness means more than saying I'm sorry. Forgiveness means, that 'I am going to change, I'm going to turn around and live differently. I'm going to live as God wants me to live,” Kelly was quoted as saying.
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments