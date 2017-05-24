New use for an old Kmart

Developers in Charlotte are transforming several former big-box stores into new uses, such as this call center in a former Super Kmart.
Two arrested driving SUV of missing Charlotte Uber driver

What has become of missing Charlotte Uber driver Marlo Johnis Medina-Chevez? It’s a question his family, the police and many other Charlotteans are asking as detectives continue to interrogate the two men who were arrested Monday night, using his credit card and driving his car.

Development Controversy in Mooresville

A Mooresville neighborhood is at odds with a local developer hoping to turn a 140-acre vacant tract of scenic land into a large multi-use office/commercial/residential community, with upwards of 900 homes, including some condos and apartments.

