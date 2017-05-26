Gov. Roy Cooper
May 26, 2017 3:37 PM

Roy Cooper sues NC lawmakers again — over Appeals Court and Industrial Commission appointments this time

By Anne Blythe

RALEIGH

In a continuing power struggle with Republican lawmakers at the helm of the General Assembly, Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday filed another lawsuit in state court, accusing the legislative leaders of trying to strip him of power to appoint state Court of Appeals judges, N.C. Industrial Commission members and other key board and commission members.

The lawsuit, filed in Wake County Superior Court, is one of a series that Cooper, a Democrat, has filed since taking office in January, breaking up the Republican control of the legislative and executive branches of government for the prior four years.

