7 people ID'd for threats to NCAA ref after Kentucky loss

FILE - In this March 26, 2017, file photo, Kentucky head coach John Calipari argues a call with referee John Higgins in the first half of the South Regional final game against North Carolina in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Memphis, Tenn. Seven people who threatened Higgins after an NCAA Tournament game in March have been identified. Information on them will be referred to authorities in their jurisdictions and to the FBI's Omaha field office, a Nebraska prosecutor said Friday, May 26. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo