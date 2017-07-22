William Byron crosses the Yard of Bricks to win the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 22, 2017.
William Byron crosses the Yard of Bricks to win the NASCAR Xfinity auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis on Saturday, July 22, 2017. Darron Cummings AP Photo
July 22, 2017 6:16 PM

Byron holds off Menard to win Xfinity Series race at Indy

By MICHAEL MAROT AP Sports Writer
INDIANAPOLIS

Rookie William Byron bobbed and weaved through the final two laps Saturday and held off Paul Menard to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis.

The victory margin of 0.108 seconds was the narrowest in race history. Joey Logano was third, more than three seconds behind.

Kyle Busch finished 12th, failing in his bid to become the first driver to win five consecutive races on Indy's 2.5-mile oval.

The 19-year-old Byron has won three of his last five starts, the last two at Daytona and Indy. This time, he needed some savvy moves to block Menard, and some good luck to complete the final laps with what he thought was a deflating tire.

Byron also won the first stage over Busch by 0.113 seconds. Pole-winner Elliott Sadler won a caution-flag marred second stage under caution, just ahead of Brennan Poole.

