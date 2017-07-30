Who gives Jake Bentley grief on Twitter? Old ladies

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley made some waves in the offseason, giving a few confident thoughts about how his team stacks up with national champion Clemson. Predictably, this got him a fair share of flack on social media.
And a couple unlikely users led the way.
“It was crazy,” Bentley said. “These two elderly ladies always killing me on it. That’s part of the reason you stay off Twitter.”
A few days before camp opened, Bentley announced he’d be off Twitter for the season. He made the same decision a year ago, back when he looked more like a redshirt candidate than a starter.
“You don’t have to deal with that,” Bentley said. “I try not to see that during the season. Stay focused.”
Gamecocks receiver Deebo Samuel also joined Bentley in shunning Twitter for the duration of the season.
USC coach Will Muschamp said he played no role in his players’ decisions. The team met Sunday and addressed social media, the good, the bad and how it was hard to take back.
“I just ask them to use good judgment,” Muschamp said. “I’m not going to be the Twitter police. That’s not something I care to do.”
Comments