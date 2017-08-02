Blue Cross says it overestimated expenses, lowers 2018 rate request

More than a half-million North Carolinians on individual health insurance policies from Blue Cross and Blue Shield will pay a significantly smaller rate increase in 2018 than previously expected.
Blue Cross, the state’s largest health insurer, said Wednesday it wants to lower its rate increase request from 22.9 percent to 14.1 percent. Blue Cross had asked the N.C. Department of Insurance to approve the higher amount in May, based on three months of medical claims submitted earlier this year by customers on federally subsidized policies under the Affordable Care Act. Those customers tend to be older and in worse health than the general population, resulting in higher medical claims for expensive surgeries and costly medications.
On Wednesday, however, Blue Cross said that it overestimated its medical expenses for 2018. The Durham company said customers’ medical claims from June and July were lower than expected, producing a lower projection for next year’s costs.
Blue Cross is the only insurer that offers ACA policies in all 100 counties in North Carolina. The newly proposed 14.1 percent rate increase is a statewide average and would range from 0 percent for 23 percent in specific cases.
The company said that the ACA market, now in its fourth year of health insurance coverage, is beginning to show signs of stabilization and predictability.
“The individual market in North Carolina has become less volatile,” Brian Tajlili, Blue Cross’s chief actuary, said in a blog post.
“Put simply, we got information in June and July that made us confident we could reduce our requested rate increase for 2018,” Tajlili blogged. “At Blue Cross NC, we have gotten a better handle on the anticipated medical costs of people covered in this group which has made it easier for us to estimate the necessary price of our ACA health plans.”
Blue Cross had initially requested a 22.9 percent rate hike in May, just as Congress was considering a Republican plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. At that time, Blue Cross said if Congress kept the ACA in place and fully funded customer subsidies, Blue Cross would be requesting a much smaller increase in North Carolina: 8.8 percent.
The single biggest factor for the company’s 22.9 percent request in May was a Republican proposal to defund “cost sharing” subsidies for low-income individuals on the ACA.
It’s not clear if the failure of the Republican repeal effort factored into Blue Cross’s reduced rate request. The company did not cite Congressional inaction as a factor, and said only it has two more months of customer data on which to base projections for 2018 medical costs.
“What this is based on is claims data,” said Blue Cross spokesman Lew Borman. “There is still great uncertainty surrounding the future of the Affordable Care Act.”
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
