FILE - In this Sept. 16, 2005 file photo, Ted Christopher celebrates his victory in the Busch North Series Sylvania 125 at the New Hampshire International Speedway in Loudon, N.H. NASCAR officials say modified championship racer Christopher was one of two people killed when a small plane crashed in Connecticut. The Federal Aviation Administration confirms that two people were aboard a Mooney M20C plane that went down in a wooded area near the North Branford-Guilford border shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. NASCAR says Christopher and the plane's pilot died.
Police make ID in plane crash that took NASCAR racer's life

The Associated Press

September 17, 2017 3:19 PM

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn.

Authorities have identified the second person killed in a Connecticut plane crash that claimed the life of NASCAR modified champion racer Ted Christopher.

Police said Sunday that 81-year-old Charles Dundas, a resident of New York and Florida, was killed in the Saturday crash in woods near North Branford. Federal officials say the plane had left Plainville's Robertson Airport headed for Long Island.

Dundas and the 59-year-old Christopher were the only two aboard the Mooney M20-C plane when it crashed.

Christopher was to have competed Saturday night at Long Island's Riverhead Raceway. North Branford police Lt. James Lovelace confirmed in an email Sunday that Dundas was the pilot and Christopher was the passenger.

Police found no evidence of fire or an explosion accompanying the crash.

The cause is under investigation.

