NASCAR drivers and cancer survivors Paint the Pit Wall Pink for cancer awareness

Heading into National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, NASCAR superstar Jimmie Johnson will joined representatives from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, dozens of breast cancer survivors and NASCAR XFINITY Series drivers to paint pit wall pink. The event will take place in conjunction with the upcoming Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina to raise awareness for the continuing fight against breast cancer.