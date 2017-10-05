Rescue groups partner to bring homeless pets from Puerto Rico to NC after hurricanes

More than 100 animals will find safety, and hopefully new homes, in North Carolina after being rescued from Puerto Rico following a series of storms that devastated the island.
Rescue groups from across North Carolina partnered with the Humane Society of the United States to bring more than 100 homeless pets from Puerto Rico to North Carolina, including 40 dogs that the SPCA of Wake County will take in.
Other rescue groups receiving animals include the Humane Society of Charlotte, Pawfect Match Rescue, Saving Grace and Safe Haven for Cats.
The animals being transported to North Carolina were already up for adoption in Puerto Rico and did not have homes. They’re being moved to make room in Puerto Rican shelters for animals that need to be reunited with their owners.
The pets were scheduled to arrive at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport at 6 p.m. Thursday. The trip is funded by the Humane Society of the United States, and the plane transporting the animals is being flown by the Wings of Rescue group.
“Our number-one priority is keeping pets with their owners and returning them,” said Kim Alboum, of the Humane Society of the United States.
“These families are hurting and in need,” said Kim Janzen, president and CEO of the SPCA of Wake County. “By opening our doors here at the SPCA, we can take some of the strain off the already-stretched-thin resources in Puerto Rico.”
The Humane Society of the United States has health certificates for all of the animals coming to North Carolina, showing that a veterinarian has evaluated each animal and cleared them for travel.
Comments