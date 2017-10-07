Dale Earnhardt Jr. will make a boy’s dream come true this weekend

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will pause from preparing for his final NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend to make the dream of an 11-year-old boy come true.
Despite epileptic seizures that can strike at any moment, Bryson Harper rides motocross, plays baseball and remains strong and positive, never meeting a stranger, his mom said.
“My dream is to see a NASCAR race and meet Dale Earnhardt Jr.,” the boy from Rutherfordton said.
On Saturday, the Charlotte-based Dream On 3 wish-granting organization will fulfill Bryson’s dream with a surprise meeting with Earnhardt.
Bryson’s weekend also will include a two-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge, Lamborghini transportation to the speedway, a VIP tour of Pit Road, front row seats to the driver’s meeting and a seat to watch his hero take his final race at his home track during Sunday’s Bank of America 500.
“We are so excited to partner with Dale Jr. and his foundation to make a dream come true this weekend,” Elizabeth Lindsey, Dream On 3 executive director, said Friday.
Founded in 2013, Dream On 3 makes sports dreams come true for children living with chronic illnesses, developmental disabilities or life-altering conditions.
“An unforgettable weekend to come,” said Bryson’s mom, Amber Fowler.
“A once-in-a-lifetime experience.”
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
