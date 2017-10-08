NC State keeps climbing in the national polls

More Videos 3:52 Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised Pause 2:34 Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death 3:03 911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots. 0:34 Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work 2:01 NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr's last start at Charlotte Motor Speedway 1:07 Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes" 3:46 Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers 0:51 Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired 1:05 Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in "trying times" 0:36 Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Experience NC State's victory over Louisville Feel the sights, sounds and plays of the Wolfpack football's big victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017. Feel the sights, sounds and plays of the Wolfpack football's big victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Feel the sights, sounds and plays of the Wolfpack football's big victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com