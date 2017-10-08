NC State keeps climbing in the national polls

More Videos

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

Wrestling legend Ric Flair is the champion of cheating death

911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots.

911 call audio: You hear her tell him to put the gun down. Seconds after police arrive - gunshots.

Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work

Panthers QB Cam Newton arrives for pregame work

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr's last start at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr's last start at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a 'female talk about routes'

Panthers Cam Newton thinks it's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

Observer's Jourdan Rodrigue answers fans' questions about the Carolina Panthers

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Trump says any NFL player who sits during anthem is 'son of a bitch' and should be fired

Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in 'trying times'

Panthers Rivera working to keep team focused in "trying times"

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

Panthers coach Ron Rivera responds to questions about Cam Newton's sexist comments

  • Experience NC State's victory over Louisville

    Feel the sights, sounds and plays of the Wolfpack football's big victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Feel the sights, sounds and plays of the Wolfpack football's big victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
Feel the sights, sounds and plays of the Wolfpack football's big victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

NC State keeps climbing in the national polls

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 08, 2017 2:09 PM

N.C. State keeps winning and keeps moving up the national rankings.

The Wolfpack (5-1, 3-0 ACC) ranks No. 20 in both the AP and USA Today polls, which were released on Sunday. It’s the first time N.C. State has reached the top 20 since the 2003 season.

N.C. State knocked off Louisville, ranked No. 17 last week in the AP poll, 39-25 on Thursday night, to move up from No. 24 in the AP poll. Louisville and three teams ranked in the 20s — Utah (No. 20 last week), Florida (21) and West Virginia (23) — also lost this week.

  • NC State's Doeren: 'What a win'

    NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017.

NC State's Doeren: 'What a win'

NC State coach Dave Doeren talks about the Wolfpack's victory over the Louisville Cardinals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, NC Thursday, October 5, 2017.

Chip Alexander calexander@newsobserver.com

This is the Wolfpack’s highest ranking since reaching No. 14 after a season-opening win over Western Carolina in 2003. It lost its next game, at Wake Forest, and did not return to the rankings until 2010.

N.C. State has won five straight and is off to its best ACC start (3-0) since 2002. The win over Louisville was N.C. State’s first as a ranked team since that ’03 opener. The Wolfpack had lost five straight as a top-25 team before Thursday’s win.

Clemson (2), Miami (11) and Virginia Tech (15) are the other ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP top 25.

N.C. State plays at Pittsburgh (2-4, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday (noon, Fox Sports Carolinas).

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwiglio

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised

