NC State keeps climbing in the national polls

N.C. State keeps winning and keeps moving up the national rankings.
The Wolfpack (5-1, 3-0 ACC) ranks No. 20 in both the AP and USA Today polls, which were released on Sunday. It’s the first time N.C. State has reached the top 20 since the 2003 season.
N.C. State knocked off Louisville, ranked No. 17 last week in the AP poll, 39-25 on Thursday night, to move up from No. 24 in the AP poll. Louisville and three teams ranked in the 20s — Utah (No. 20 last week), Florida (21) and West Virginia (23) — also lost this week.
This is the Wolfpack’s highest ranking since reaching No. 14 after a season-opening win over Western Carolina in 2003. It lost its next game, at Wake Forest, and did not return to the rankings until 2010.
N.C. State has won five straight and is off to its best ACC start (3-0) since 2002. The win over Louisville was N.C. State’s first as a ranked team since that ’03 opener. The Wolfpack had lost five straight as a top-25 team before Thursday’s win.
Clemson (2), Miami (11) and Virginia Tech (15) are the other ACC teams ranked in this week’s AP top 25.
N.C. State plays at Pittsburgh (2-4, 0-2 ACC) on Saturday (noon, Fox Sports Carolinas).
