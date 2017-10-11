Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean

In this Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, photo provided by the South Carolina Aquarium, Willow Melamet, South Carolina Aquarium Sea Turtle Care Center manager, left, and Tyler Harrell with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, carry "Peach," a 55 pound

25 kilogram) female Kemp's ridley turtle, to be released back into the ocean in Folly Beach, S.C. Peach was released to the Atlantic Ocean after surgery to remove more than 4 feet