Student accused of threatening principal, beating deputy arrested after being tased

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 10, 2017 11:58 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

A school resource officer was forced to use his taser on a Blythewood Academy student he was attempting to arrest on Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokesman said.

The 16-year-old’s student’s name was withheld by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department because of her age. The teen has since been arrested on charges of threatening a public official, resisting arrest and assault and battery, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Wilson said the deputy responded around 10 a.m., to the to the principal’s office of Blythewood Academy – a Richland District 2 alternative school – where a meeting was being held between the teen, a principal and other faculty members.

The responding deputy was told that the 16-year-old girl had threatened the principal and also made threatening “advances,” Wilson said. When the deputy moved toward arresting the teen on charges of threatening a public official for her alleged threats against the principal, the teen began beating the deputy with her hands and feet, Wilson said.

To regain control of the teen, the school resource officer used the taser on the teen, by pressing the weapon on her clothing, Wilson said. The deputy did not deploy the cartridge that includes the metal probes.

Paramedics were called to the scene to evaluate the teen after the taser was used, which is part of the department’s procedure, Wilson said. Once the 16-year-old was medically cleared, she was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Additional details concerning what precipitated the teen threatening the principal were not immediately available.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

