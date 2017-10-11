Want your own drag strip? One in NC will soon go up for auction.

Somebody is liable to check off a serious bucket list entry in the near future.
Roxboro Motorsports Park, a decades-old drag strip in Person County, is scheduled to go up for sale through a sealed-bid auction on Nov. 10. The seller is offering an owner-finance arrangement for qualified buyers.
The facility opened in 1959 as Person County Dragstrip and over the years has hosted some of the nation’s top cars and drivers – even Richard Petty during his brief stint in drag racing. Its name changed to Roxboro Dragway in the 1970s and then to Roxboro Motorsports Dragway after some improvements in 2006.
But it appears the track went quiet in the spring. The facility’s website still advertises its most famous annual event –“The Annual Easter Bash” – which took place April 14-16. At that time, the website also indicates the drag strip was for sale.
The Nov. 10 real estate auction for the 42-acre site includes a one-eighth-mile concrete strip that was ground and polished in 2014, electronic timing and sensors, and recently renovated restrooms.
Bidding for a separate, online-only auction for personal property opens Nov. 15 and closes Nov. 19. Several tractors and other items related to maintenance and operations are included on the property list.
For more information on the auctions, call agent Russell Seneff at 540-765-7733.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
