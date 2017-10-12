Families face confusion, varying responses over fire missing

Oakland Police officer Anh Nguyen spray paints the street to mark that a house in Calistoga, Calif., is vacant on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017. The entire historic town of Calistoga, population 5,000, was evacuated. Three days after the fires began, firefighters were still unable to gain control of the blazes that had turned entire Northern California neighborhoods to ash and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses. The Sacramento Bee via AP Paul Kitagaki Jr.