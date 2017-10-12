Beer and wine will be at the NC State Fair for the first time. Here’s what you need to know.

Beer and wine will be offered at the North Carolina State Fair this year for the first time ever.
But these aren’t walking-around beers or glasses of wine. They’re samplings or flights of two of the state’s fastest growing products.
North Carolina is soaked in beer, with new breweries cropping up each year and many included in conversations of the best in the country.
In looking to bring in 40 of those breweries, the fair wound up with 42. The state’s wine industry may be less well known, but fairgoers will have a chance to get better acquainted to the world beyond muscadine. The fair will showcase 24 wineries, two cideries and one meadery.
On the beer side of things, from across the state you’ll find beers from Foothills Brewing, Sierra Nevada, Charlotte’s Birdsong and Appalachian Mountain Brewery. Triangle breweries include Fullsteam, Ponysaurus and recent Great American Beer Festival winners Lonerider and Lynnwood Brewing.
Wineries will include Botanist and Barrel, Honeygirl Meadery and Fair Game Beverage Company.
The beer and wine tastings are served in the Our State Public House, which is located in Heritage Circle between the Gate 6 and 8 entrances.
In this first year of alcohol at the fair, the restrictions are tight. Patrons don’t buy individual samples or glasses, but flights for $10 each.
A flight includes four 4-ounce tastings of beer or four 1 1/2-ounce tastings of wine. Only one flight can be purchased per person.
IDs will be checked at the door of the venue, which will serve drinks from noon to 8:30 p.m. No one under 21 will be admitted.
For beer, there will be four different flights: light, dark, hoppy and a mix of the three. For wine, the flights will be red, white, sweet and a variety of each.
The new attraction is a partnership with the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild and the N.C. Wine and Grape Council. Some of the proceeds will help the guild with research and marketing of the state’s craft beer industry.
Details
Here are the wineries and breweries that are scheduled to rotate each day at the Our State Public House.
- 1718-Ocracoke Brewing
- 3rd Rock Brewing Co.
- Adams Vineyards
- Appalachian Mountain Brewery
- Bhramari Brewing Company
- Big Boss Brewing
- Biltmore Winery
- Birdsong Brewing Company
- Blowing Rock Brewing
- Blue Blaze Brewing
- Bombshell Beer
- Botanist & Barrel
- Brüeprint Brewing Company
- Bull Durham Beer Company
- Carolina Brewery
- Carolina Brewing Company
- Carolina Heritage Vineyard & Winery
- Cauble Creek Vineyard
- Cavendish Brewing Company
- Chatham Hill Winery
- Check Six Brewing Company
- Chestnut Trail Vineyard
- Childress Vineyards
- Clouds Brewing
- Country Squire Winery
- Cypress Bend Vineyards
- Deep River Brewing Co.
- Double Barley Brewing
- Duplin Winery
- Durty Bull Brewing Company
- Fair Game Beverage Co.
- Fishing Creek Cider Co.
- Foothills Brewing
- Fortnight Brewing
- Four Saints Brewing Company
- Front Street Brewery
- Fullsteam Brewery
- Gizmo Brew Works
- Granite Falls Brewing Co.
- Gregory Vineyards
- Grove Winery
- Haw River Farmhouse Ales
- Highland Brewing Company
- Hinnant Family Vineyards & Winery
- Honeygirl Meadery
- Koi Pond Brewing Company
- Little City Brewing
- Locklear Vineyard & Winery
- Lonerider Brewing Company
- Lost Province Brewing Co.
- Lu Mil Vineyard
- Lynnwood Brewing Concern
- McRitchie Winery & Ciderworks
- Mystery Brewing Company
- Nickelpoint Brewing Company
- Oak & Dagger
- Pig Pounder Brewery
- Ponysaurus Brewing Co.
- Rock of Ages Winery & Vineyard
- Rocky River Vineyards
- Russian Chapel Hills Winery
- Sanctuary Vineyards
- Shelton Vineyards
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Company
- Stephens Vineyard and Winery
- Surry Cellars
- Tarboro Brewing Company
- Uptown Brewing Company
- YesterYears Brewery
