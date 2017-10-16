A new hit at the NC State Fair: hopping rabbits

More Videos 1:04 Carolina Panthers' Ed Dickson: Game against Philadelphia Eagles felt like a playoff Pause 1:45 CMPD use of force demo 1:30 Wildfire devastation of Santa Rosa neighborhood seen from above 0:25 California wildfire levels Santa Rosa neighborhood 1:20 What are the hot new foods coming to the NC State Fair? We taste them for you. 0:26 NC man decapitates mating Copperheads with Machete. Snake bites on the rise this fall. 1:18 Buddy Walk celebrates community inclusion 0:29 Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly back in concussion protocol 0:44 Development facing opposition in Lake Norman area 1:00 Panthers Cam Newton: We are better than the product we put on the field Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Rabbits hop for glory at the NC State Fair Amber Chamblee, 12, of Zebulon runs her rabbit, Caramel, through the rabbit hopping course at the State Fair. She won first place Sunday in the advanced course competition. Amber Chamblee, 12, of Zebulon runs her rabbit, Caramel, through the rabbit hopping course at the State Fair. She won first place Sunday in the advanced course competition. Jane Stancill jstancill@newsobserver.com

