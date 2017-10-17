FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2011 file photo, Rep. Thomas Marino, R-Pa., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is demanding that the White House withdraw the nomination of Marino to be the nation's drug czar. Manchin says Marino played a key role in passing a bill weakening the Drug Enforcement Administration's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.
Trump: Drug czar nominee, Rep. Marino, withdrawing his name

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 8:59 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says the Pennsylvania congressman he chose to be the nation's drug czar is withdrawing from consideration for the job.

Trump's announcement Tuesday on Twitter follows reports that Republican Rep. Tom Marino played a key role in passing a bill that weakened the federal government's authority to stop companies from distributing opioids.

Trump says Marino "has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration."

Trump added that "Tom is a fine man and a great congressman."

Trump had raised the possibility Monday of withdrawing Marino's nomination after reports by The Washington Post and CBS' "60 Minutes."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer had said confirming Marino as the nation's drug czar would be like "putting the wolf in charge of the henhouse."

