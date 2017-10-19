Meet me at the rocket one last time: SC State Fair’s GM retires after 33 years

More Videos 1:27 NASCAR drivers at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Roval tire test Pause 2:50 Coach K on college basketball: 'We are not running this the way a billion-dollar industry should be run' 1:48 UNC's Roy Williams jokes about the lack of a dominant big man 2:29 Trump criticizes hatred "on many sides" after Charlottesville violence 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:33 Panthers' Ron Rivera discuses Kelvin Benjamin injury at press conference 1:04 The sweet smell of BBQ is in the air at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church 3:51 Wells Fargo CEO answers questions about jobs that were shipped over seas 1:48 She said, he said: How Cam Newton's low-risk practice routine affects him, the team 1:19 Dusty the ghost of the Dunhill Hotel Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

SC State Fair's Gary Goodman talks about 'Meet your momma at the Rocket' S.C. State Fair manager Gary Goodman talks about the fairgrounds' iconic rocket in August of 2015. The rocket's name is "Columbia," and it was a missile that was used in Turkey and Italy before the Cuban Missile Crisis. S.C. State Fair manager Gary Goodman talks about the fairgrounds' iconic rocket in August of 2015. The rocket's name is "Columbia," and it was a missile that was used in Turkey and Italy before the Cuban Missile Crisis. The State

S.C. State Fair manager Gary Goodman talks about the fairgrounds' iconic rocket in August of 2015. The rocket's name is "Columbia," and it was a missile that was used in Turkey and Italy before the Cuban Missile Crisis. The State