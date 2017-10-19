10 places that changed the most in 10 years.
How much has Raleigh changed in a decade? More than Charlotte, it turns out.

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

October 19, 2017 4:08 PM

RALEIGH

Raleigh has changed a lot in the last 10 years, putting it at the No. 7 spot on a ranking of U.S. cities that have changed the most in the past decade.

Both of North Carolina’s largest cities made the top 10, but Charlotte came in a bit lower at No. 9, according to a ranking from personal finance website MagnifyMoney.

MagnifyMoney analyzed the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas using nine data points to measure and identify areas of growth, decline and inactivity and determine which communities are undergoing “dynamic transformations” and which are standing still.

The top 10, in order, are: Austin, Texas; Dallas; Houston; Nashville; Portland; Denver; Raleigh; San Antonio, Texas; Charlotte; and San Jose, Calif.

The ranking considered: commute times, residential building permits, change in median age, percentage of people employed, percent change in nominal median household income, house price index, median rent, crime rate and the percent of residents who moved into their homes in 2010 or later.

Raleigh ranked No. 2 for employment and building permits, but was No. 48 for commute time.

Charlotte was No. 2 for crime rate and No. 4 for building permits, but was No. 35 for house prices.

No other North Carolina city made the list.

For more information, go to www.magnifymoney.com/blog/featured/which-cities-have-changed-the-most621600948.

