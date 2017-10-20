Why is Herb Sendek one of only 11 people KFC follows on Twitter? The reason is genius.

NC Conjoined Twins Abby and Erin Delaney- A Year in the Life

On June 6, 2017, surgeons at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia successfully separated 10-month-old conjoined twins Erin and Abby. http://www.chop.edu/delaney-twins Parents Heather and Riley Delaney, from North Carolina, first learned that Heather was carrying conjoined twins about 11 weeks into her pregnancy. Abby and Erin Delaney were born in CHOP’s Garbose Family Special Delivery Unit on July 24, 2016, after being closely monitored by the Hospital’s Center for Fetal Diagnosis & Treatment.