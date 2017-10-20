A screenshot of KFC’s Twitter showing 11 followers as of early Friday afternoon, including former N.C. State men’s basketball head coach Herb Sendek.
A screenshot of KFC’s Twitter showing 11 followers as of early Friday afternoon, including former N.C. State men’s basketball head coach Herb Sendek. TWITTER

Why is Herb Sendek one of only 11 people KFC follows on Twitter? The reason is genius.

By Aaron Moody

October 20, 2017 2:04 PM

It seems somewhat peculiar that KFC would follow only 11 people on its official Twitter account.

And the fact that one of them would be a former N.C. State University men’s basketball head coach might seem outright bizarre.

Herb Sendek, who coached the Wolfpack from 1996 to 2006, is indeed one of the 11 on KFC’s list – but why? He’s hardly the most famous among them.

A 2004 photo of then-NC State basketball coach Herb Sendek.
The answer is in his name — and those of five others on the exclusive list, also named “Herb.” The other five members are the Spice Girls, the complement to a pun that has gained much attention since a Twitter user put five and six together on Thursday.

That’s right. KFC, which prides itself on a secret recipe consisting of 11 herbs and spices, is following 11 Herbs and Spices on Twitter.

Sendek hadn’t acknowledged the special attention as of Friday afternoon, at least not on Twitter.

By that time, KFC re-added five fellow food industry giants to the list —but it unfollowed them again shortly later.

