Why is Herb Sendek one of only 11 people KFC follows on Twitter? The reason is genius.

It seems somewhat peculiar that KFC would follow only 11 people on its official Twitter account.
And the fact that one of them would be a former N.C. State University men’s basketball head coach might seem outright bizarre.
Herb Sendek, who coached the Wolfpack from 1996 to 2006, is indeed one of the 11 on KFC’s list – but why? He’s hardly the most famous among them.
The answer is in his name — and those of five others on the exclusive list, also named “Herb.” The other five members are the Spice Girls, the complement to a pun that has gained much attention since a Twitter user put five and six together on Thursday.
.@KFC follows 11 people.— Edge (@edgette22) October 19, 2017
Those 11 people? 5 Spice Girls and 6 guys named Herb.
11 Herbs & Spices. I need time to process this.
That’s right. KFC, which prides itself on a secret recipe consisting of 11 herbs and spices, is following 11 Herbs and Spices on Twitter.
Sendek hadn’t acknowledged the special attention as of Friday afternoon, at least not on Twitter.
By that time, KFC re-added five fellow food industry giants to the list —but it unfollowed them again shortly later.
