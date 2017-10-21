In memoriam: UNC’s 2017 football season

North Carolina wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) breaks away from Virginia Tech defensive players, Trevon Hill (94), Tim Settle (4), Tremaine Edmunds (49) for a touchdown, during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va. Virginia Tech won 59-7. (AP Photo/Don Petersen) DON PETERSEN AP